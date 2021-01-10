Bears vs. Saints: NFC Wild Card Game Live Blog

The Chicago Bears head into Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game against the New Orleans Saints as a decided underdog, but Matt Nagy’s squad is hoping to pull off an upset in the Big Easy.

The Bears, the seventh seed in the NFC, have won both games against the Saints in the playoff history between the two clubs, including the last meeting in 2007.

Here are the latest headlines from the Superdome:

2:30 p.m.: Bears, Saints Announce Inactives for Sunday’s Game

The Chicago Bears already knew they would be without linebacker Roquan Smith and wide receiver Darnell Mooney for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but the team will also be without cornerbacks Buster Skrine and Jaylon Johnson for the playoff contest.

Skrine, who remains in the league’s concussion protocol, will be unable to help a Bears’ secondary that faces a stiff challenge against the Saints’ talented wide receiver corps. Johnson, who is still nursing a shoulder injury, will also be unavailable for the game, and he would have likely drawn some assignments against Saints wideout Michael Thomas, who is returning to the field after being activated from injured reserve this weekend.

Smith, who injured his elbow in Week 17 against the Packers, had already been ruled out, as had Mooney, who injured his ankle in that game.

Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson, nose tackle Daniel McCullers and offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons were all listed as inactive for the Bears.

Linebacker Manti Te’o, activated from the team’s practice squad this weekend, is active and available for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

The Saints will officially have running back Alvin Kamara back for Sunday’s game after he missed Week 17 following a positive COVID-19 test. Wide receiver Michael Thomas has also been activated from injured reserve, and he will be on the field Sunday for the Saints’ playoff opener.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who leads the Saints in sacks this season, will not play in the game, the team announced. Cornerback Ken Crawley, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly, wide receivers Austin Carr and Juwan Johnson, defensive lineman Malcolm Roach and running back Ty Montgomery are all inactive for the Saints.

9:30 a.m.: Report: Trubisky ‘Has a Lot to Prove' if He is to Return as Bears' Quarterback Next Season

The Chicago Bears are busy preparing for an NFC Wild Card game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but according to a new report, the team is also casting an eye to its future when it comes to their quarterback position.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears could be leaning against bringing back quarterback Mitchell Trubisky next season, barring a lengthy playoff run this January.

During a hit on NFL Network’s Sunday pregame show, Rapoport explained that there are several factors working against Trubisky, including the declining of his fifth year option by the Bears and the fact that he was benched this season, and that the team, while not making a decision yet, isn’t necessarily preparing to bring him back into the fold in 2021.