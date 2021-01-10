Sherrick McManis

Sherrick McManis, DeAndre Houston-Carson Leave Bears-Saints Game With Injuries

The Chicago Bears have announced that defensive backs Sherrick McManis and DeAndre Houston-Carson will both miss the remainder of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints due to injuries.

According to the team, Houston-Carson suffered a concussion during the contest, and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

McManis suffered a hamstring injury in the game as well, and the Bears have ruled him out.

McManis and Houston-Carson both play key roles for the Bears on special teams, and that area of the game has been critical so far as the teams have engaged in a low-scoring affair throughout the afternoon.

