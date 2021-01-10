Bears Wide Receiver Anthony Miller Ejected From Game After Throwing Punch at CJ Gardner-Johnson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller has been ejected from Sunday's playoff game against the New Orleans Saints after throwing a punch at safety CJ Gardner-Johnson.

The foul occurred on a third quarter play during the game. Gardner-Johnson came up behind Miller and appeared to say something to the receiver, and Miller responded with a punch to the safety's helmet:

#Bears WR Anthony Miller has been ejected for punching/shoving a #Saints player. Guess who he shoved: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson



Add him to the list with Michael Thomas and Javon Wims.pic.twitter.com/fWYF7qvJyf — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2021

After a brief conference, officials ejected Miller from the game and gave Gardner-Johnson a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Bears fans will likely remember Gardner-Johnson from his role in the Week 8 fracas against the Saints that saw Javon Wims get ejected for throwing a punch at the safety.