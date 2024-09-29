Illinois football remains ranked after loss vs. Penn State

Illinois remains in the top-25 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls after a 21-7 loss to Penn State on Saturday night.

The Illini dropped five spots in the AP rankings, but remain ranked at No. 24 following the defeat, which dropped their record to 4-1 on the season.

They also dropped four spots in the coaches’ poll, falling to No. 25.

Indiana, who moved to 5-0 with a win over Maryland, vaulted into the top-25 in both polls, securing the No. 23 spot in the AP ranking and the No. 24 spot in the coaches’ poll.

Ohio State remains the top Big Ten team in both rankings, checking in at No. 3 in both polls following a 38-7 win over Michigan State. Oregon is in sixth in both polls after a win over UCLA on the road.

Penn State, by virtue of their win over Illinois, is now at No. 7 in both polls, while Michigan jumped to No. 10 after a home win over Minnesota on Saturday.

The Illini will have their first bye week of the season before they welcome Purdue to Champaign on Oct. 12, followed by showdowns against Michigan and Oregon to wrap up the month of October.