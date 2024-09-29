Illinois Football

Illinois football remains ranked after loss vs. Penn State

The Illini dropped spots after the 21-7 defeat, but held on in both rankings

By James Neveau

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 28: Luke Altmyer #9 of the Illinois Fighting Illini attempts a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on September 28, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Illinois remains in the top-25 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls after a 21-7 loss to Penn State on Saturday night.

The Illini dropped five spots in the AP rankings, but remain ranked at No. 24 following the defeat, which dropped their record to 4-1 on the season.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

They also dropped four spots in the coaches’ poll, falling to No. 25.

Indiana, who moved to 5-0 with a win over Maryland, vaulted into the top-25 in both polls, securing the No. 23 spot in the AP ranking and the No. 24 spot in the coaches’ poll.

Ohio State remains the top Big Ten team in both rankings, checking in at No. 3 in both polls following a 38-7 win over Michigan State. Oregon is in sixth in both polls after a win over UCLA on the road.

Penn State, by virtue of their win over Illinois, is now at No. 7 in both polls, while Michigan jumped to No. 10 after a home win over Minnesota on Saturday.

The Illini will have their first bye week of the season before they welcome Purdue to Champaign on Oct. 12, followed by showdowns against Michigan and Oregon to wrap up the month of October.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Football
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us