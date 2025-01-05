All-Big Ten DB Xavier Scott announces he's returning to Illinois

Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott will return to the Fighting Illini next season as head coach Bret Bielema continues retaining talent from a 10-win roster.

Scott made the announcement on social media Sunday afternoon.

The talented defensive back racked up 49 total tackles for the Illini this season, with six defended passes and a career-high four interceptions, one of which he returned for his first career touchdown. He was named First Team All-Big Ten, the only member of the Illini to earn that honor this season.

Scott had four tackles for the Illini in their 21-17 Citrus Bowl victory over South Carolina, their first-ever win over an SEC team.

The Illini have retained some big-time talent after the conclusion of their season, with quarterback Luke Altmyer already announcing that he would return to the program for his junior season. They also have added several noteworthy pieces, including three-star wide receiver Hudson Clement out of West Virginia and Florida State defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye.

Illinois will open its 2025 season on Aug. 30 when they take on Western Illinois in Champaign. The Illini will also have a non-conference road game against Duke in Durham, along with Big Ten matchups against Indiana and Ohio State, both of whom made the College Football Playoff this season.