The Opening Ceremony is near, but before the Games mark their ceremonial start, figure skaters will take the ice for the first time in Beijing.

There will be no shortage of excitement from Nathan Chen and local skating sensation Alexa Knierim making their Beijing debuts to Team USA's grand entrance with Wisconsin curling star John Shuster as one of the flag bearers.

Here are the latest updates from the Winter Games Thursday night and Friday morning.

Opening Ceremony Almost Underway in Beijing

Competition is already underway for the Winter Olympics, but the Games officially kick off with Friday's Opening Ceremony -- which you can watch live online and on Peacock. Check back here to stay updated on the parade of nations, performances from the Bird's Nest and more.

Nathan Chen Delivers Strong Performance For Team USA In Men's Short Program

Figure skating kicked off at the Capital Indoor Stadium with three team events on the night, which featured men's short program, ice dance rhythm dance and pairs short program.

All eyes were on American Nathan Chen, who is on a redemption tour following his performance at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, and in Beijing, the 22-year-old showed why he is Team USA's biggest chance to return to the podium in the men’s individual competition next week.

In the short program, Chen scored a personal best 111.71 to put the U.S. in the lead, which was also the highest score of the night. That is just .11 points off of Japan's Hanyu Yuzuru's 111.82 world record for the short program.

After Brianna Decker Injury, U.S. Women's Hockey Team Looks to Rally Together

The United States women’s hockey team got their Olympics off to a great start when they defeated defending bronze medalist Finland, but the victory came at a price as three-time Olympian Brianna Decker suffered a leg injury in the first period.

The American squad, looking to win back-to-back gold medals for the first time in team history, will now have to move forward without the Wisconsin-native, as Decker has been ruled out for the remainder of the Olympics because of the injury.

While the loss will test the United States team’s depth, they are banking on their tightly-knit chemistry to help carry them through.

“We definitely had a little nerves in the beginning. I think it got better as the game went on,” Savannah Harmon, a Downers Grove-native, said.

How to Watch Nathan Chen, Alexa Knierim and More as Figure Skating Begins at Winter Olympics

Figure skating officially kicks off at the 2022 Winter Olympics Thursday evening and fans will be able to catch some of the first dazzling performances live.

Local skater Alexa Knierim, of Addison, Illinois, will be among the Team USA skaters makeing her Beijing debut.

The competition will stream live starting at 7:55 p.m. CT Thursday on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBC. The event starts with the men’s short program, followed by the rhythm dance at 9:35 p.m. CT and pairs short program at 11:15 p.m.

U.S. Figure Skating announced that Nathan Chen, ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and the pair of Knierim and Brandon Frazier will compete on the first of three days for the team event.

Teams are able to make two changes apiece from the short/rhythm to the free, meaning Jason Brown or Vincent Zhou could compete in the men’s free skate instead of Chen, for example; the men’s free skate for the team event falls two days before the men’s singles event begins.

Mixed Doubles Curling Takes on Sweden After Falling 1-2 in Early Rounds

The American mixed doubles team lost early Thursday morning to Norway, finishing their first two days at 1-2 after defeating Australia but falling to Italy. Now, they'll face Sweden in a match that begins late Thursday evening (CT).

Here's the Parade of Nations Order for the 2022 Winter Olympics

After a short 180-day turnaround, the Olympics are back.

Beijing will be hosting its second ever Olympics and its first ever Winter Olympics. Beijing first hosted the Games in 2008 and featured one of the most awe-inspiring Opening Ceremonies in Olympic history. How will the city follow it up on Feb. 4?

One of the main traditions at the Opening Ceremony is the Parade of Nations.

Here’s a look at what to expect when athletes march into National Stadium in Beijing.

Who Are Team USA's Flag Bearers In the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Brittany Bowe and John Shuster have been selected for one of the Olympics' greatest honors.

Bowe, a member of the women's speed skating team, and Shuster, captain of the men's curling team, will serve as flagbearers for the United States during the Opening Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Bowe will walk in place of Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-time bobsled medalist who tested positive for COVID-19.

Watch the moment Team USA Curler John Shuster found out he would be a flag bearer for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics and then watch him share the news with his wife and kids back home.

Shuster, who is from Wisconsin, is a five-time Olympian who helped lead the men's curling team to its first gold medal during the 2018 Winter Games.

Here's How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

After a mesmerizing display in 2008, what will Beijing have in store for the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The Games are back at the Beijing National Stadium 14 years after the unforgettable Opening Ceremony for the 2008 Summer Olympics. Now, athletes from 91 countries are heading to the Winter Olympics, beginning with the Opening Ceremony at the Bird’s Nest.

Coverage of the 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony will begin at 5:30 a.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 4, on NBC and Peacock.

