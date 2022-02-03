How to Watch Figure Skating at the Winter Olympics Live on TV or Online Thursday

Figure skating officially kicks off at the 2022 Winter Olympics Thursday evening and fans will be able to catch some of the first dazzling performances live.

Local skater Alexa Knierim, of Addison, Illinois, will be among the Team USA skaters makeing her Beijing debut.

The competition will stream live starting at 7:55 p.m. CT Thursday on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBC. The event starts with the men’s short program, followed by the rhythm dance at 9:35 p.m. CT and pairs short program at 11:15 p.m.

U.S. Figure Skating announced that Nathan Chen, ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and the pair of Knierim and Brandon Frazier will compete on the first of three days for the team event.

Teams are able to make two changes apiece from the short/rhythm to the free, meaning Jason Brown or Vincent Zhou could compete in the men’s free skate instead of Chen, for example; the men’s free skate for the team event falls two days before the men’s singles event begins.

Date/Time (CT) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 7.55 p.m. Team Event - Men's SP, Rhythm Dance, Pairs' SP NBC, Peacock,NBCOlympics.com

