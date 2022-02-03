Winter Olympics TV Schedule: How to Watch or Stream the Upcoming Events

From the start of figure skating to the Opening Ceremony, the Winter Games is kicking up the excitement in the coming hours, and if you're looking for how to watch it on TV or online we've got you covered.

Local skater Alexa Knierim, of Addison, Illinois, will make her Beijing debut before Team USA, led by Wisconsin curling star John Shuster and Brittany Bowe, makes its entrance at the Opening Ceremony.

Here's what to watch the next 24 hours in Beijing and how you can watch it live.

Figure Skating

The competition will stream live starting at 7:55 p.m. CT Thursday on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBC. The event starts with the men’s short program, followed by the rhythm dance at 9:35 p.m. CT and pairs short program at 11:15 p.m.

U.S. Figure Skating announced that Nathan Chen, ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and the pair of Knierim and Brandon Frazier will compete on the first of three days for the team event.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Teams are able to make two changes apiece from the short/rhythm to the free, meaning Jason Brown or Vincent Zhou could compete in the men’s free skate instead of Chen, for example; the men’s free skate for the team event falls two days before the men’s singles event begins.

Date/Time (CT) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 7.55 p.m. Team Event - Men's SP, Rhythm Dance, Pairs' SP NBC, Peacock,NBCOlympics.com

Curling

The American mixed doubles team lost early Thursday morning to Norway, finishing their first two days at 1-2 after defeating Australia but falling to Italy. Now, they'll face Sweden in a match that begins late Thursday evening (CT).

Date/Time (CT) Event TV/Streaming Feb. 3, 11:35 p.m. Sweden vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Opening Ceremony

Coverage of the 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony will begin at 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 4, on NBC and Peacock.

Following the morning’s live coverage, a special edition of “TODAY” will air from 8-10 a.m. CT featuring Opening Ceremony reactions and interviews with Team USA athletes. NBC and Peacock will show highlights of the Opening Ceremony from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT and will also air an enhanced presentation from 7-10 p.m. CT on Friday.

The primetime broadcast will have an increased focus on Team USA athletes along with the ceremony’s performances, Parade of Nations and more.

The 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony can be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. The Opening Ceremony can also be viewed on fuboTV (free trial).