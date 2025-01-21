Michelle Obama wasn't at the inauguration, but she shared a message on social media

Many were quick to notice Michelle Obama's absence on Inauguration Day, but the former first lady had a message to share on social media as questions over why didn't attend swirl.

While former presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton did attend the events, drawing applause from the audience, only two former first ladies were there.

Michelle Obama wasn’t with the former U.S. leaders and their spouses at former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral earlier this month either.

No explanation has been given for her absences, though CNN reported before the funeral that the she had a scheduling conflict and remained in Hawaii, where she had been on an “extended vacation.”

Though she did not address her reason for not attending the ceremony, she did make a point to post.

Michelle Obama shared a message honoring Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. for MLK Day.

"Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service always inspires me," she wrote. "This #MLKDay, I hope you’ll join me and @WhenWeAllVote in honoring Dr. King’s life and legacy by getting involved in your community. Whether you’re mentoring students at your local school or volunteering for a cause that matters to you, it all helps make a difference. Tell me how you’re giving back today in the comments."

The federal holiday fell on President Donald Trump's inauguration, marking only the third time a president has been sworn in on MLK Day.

Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama also were sworn in for their second terms on the holiday.

The holiday honoring the civil rights leader was established nearly 40 years ago. It is observed on the third Monday of January every year.

The Constitution places Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

Trump marked the fact that his inauguration is occurring on Martin Luther King Jr. Day., saying in his speech that his administration will “strive together to make his dream a reality.”