Donald Trump

Why is Michelle Obama not attending the inauguration? What to know

While former presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton arrived at the events, drawing applause from the audience, only two former first ladies were there

By NBC Chicago Staff and Associated Press

Editor's Note: The live blog for Inauguration Day can be found here. Live coverage begins at 9 a.m. CT in the player above.

A number of high-profile attendees could be seen arriving at President Donald Trump's inauguration Monday, but one notable name was missing: former First Lady Michelle Obama.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

While former presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton arrived at the events, drawing applause from the audience, only two former first ladies were there.

Michelle Obama wasn’t with the former U.S. leaders and their spouses at former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral earlier this month either.

No explanation has been given for her absences, though CNN reported before the funeral that the she had a scheduling conflict and remained in Hawaii, where she had been on an “extended vacation.”

Here's a list of celebrities and notable figures known to be in attendance Monday:

  • Elon Musk, Tesla and X
  • Jeff Bezos, Amazon
  • Mark Zuckerberg, Meta
  • Tim Cook, Apple
  • Sundar Pichai, Google
  • Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Argentinian President Javier Milei
  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
  • Chinese Vice President Han Zheng
  • Sam Altman, OpenAI
  • Rupert Murdoch, business and media mogul
  • Wayne Gretzky, former NHL player
  • Carrie Underwood, musician
  • Conor McGregor, boxer and MMA fighter
  • Jake and Logan Paul, influencers

Other attendees of note include the slate of performers for Inauguration Day.

Local

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

What time is the swearing in this Inauguration Day? When Trump takes office

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

Illinois school closings: Some schools announce shifts due to dangerous cold Tuesday

Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” and the 1970s hitmakers Village People will perform at two inaugural events. The list of inauguration ceremony performers also included two of the president-elect’s musical favorites, country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpTrump Administration
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us