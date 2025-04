Former Cub swears off chicken wings for years after missing game with food poisoning

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger is swearing off chicken wings.

“I will not eat wings for five years,” Bellinger told reporters on Wednesday, a day after he was scratched from the lineup with a suspected case of food poisoning.

Bellinger said he had chicken wings at the team's hotel in the Motor City while watching the NCAA men's basketball championship game on Monday night and had an adverse reaction.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Bellinger started dealing with an upset stomach after the Yankees lost the series-opening game in Detroit, and the ailment lingered long enough that he didn't play Tuesday.

A former Cub who spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the team, Bellinger previously won the NL MVP award as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019.

Bellinger was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in New York's 4-3 win against the Tigers that avoided a three-game sweep.