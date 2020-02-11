Andrew Yang Ends Presidential Bid

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang has ended his presidential campaign, NBC News reports.

Yang's signature policy was to provide a universal basic income of $1,000 to every adult — money he said would help Americans adapt to an economy that is rapidly becoming automated.

Yang was among a handful of candidates polling in the single digits ahead of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, joining Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard near the bottom of most surveys.