2020 Elections

Andrew Yang Ends Presidential Bid

Yang's signature policy was to provide a universal basic income of $1,000

Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang has ended his presidential campaign, NBC News reports.

Yang's signature policy was to provide a universal basic income of $1,000 to every adult — money he said would help Americans adapt to an economy that is rapidly becoming automated.

Yang was among a handful of candidates polling in the single digits ahead of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, joining Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard near the bottom of most surveys.

This article tagged under:

2020 ElectionsAndrew YangDeval PatrickTulsi GabbardNew Hampshire Primary
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us