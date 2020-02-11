Biden to Head to SC, Skipping Primary Night in NH

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, who has trailed in polls for the New Hampshire primary, won’t take in the full results in the state's first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday night.

Instead, Biden's campaign said he would attend a campaign launch party in South Carolina ahead of the primary there later this month.

VP Biden says he is leaving NH and going to SC - will rely on surrogates here and focus energy on SC ⁦@AbbeyNBCBoston⁩ will have the latest on ⁦⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ pic.twitter.com/59Msn8n9hS — Scott MacEachern (@smaceachernNBC) February 11, 2020

In a release, Biden's campaign said he and his wife Jill Biden would attend a campaign launch party in Columbia, meaning he would not be in the Granite State long enough to see the votes come in.

Biden told reporters he would stay in New Hampshire "all day" and "fight for every vote before heading south.

“I have enjoyed traveling across New Hampshire, speaking to countless Granite Staters who understand we are in a battle for the soul of this nation and I have relished fighting for each and every one of their votes," Biden said in a release.

Make Money, Make Friends

Many of the candidates in the Granite State are successfully converting dollars into support and vice versa.

"I am looking forward to traveling to South Carolina this evening and Nevada later this week to carry our campaign forward and hear from the diverse voters whose voices must be heard in this process to select the Democratic nominee who will unite this country to defeat Donald Trump.”

The move comes as the latest poll from NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald poll, released Sunday, had Biden with 14% percent of the vote, trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders at 23%, Pete Buttigieg at 20%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 16%.

Campaign Stops Have Gone Unrewarded

New Hampshire voters appear to be largely uninfluenced by meet-and-greet campaign stops. Research has previously cast doubts on the effectiveness of small-scale visits, finding voters tend to not know or care about them.