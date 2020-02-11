All Eyes on NH as Residents Vote in First-In-the-Nation Primary

After months of stump speeches, handshakes and campaign-stop selfies, New Hampshire residents took to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the first-in-the-nation primary.

Candidates including Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar were seen at polling places and other locations rallying support as Granite State voters headed to the polls.

Some early results from Dixville Notch, Hart's Location and Millsfield are already being reported.

In a surprise move, Biden, who trails in polls behind Sanders, Buttigieg and Warren, announced he would head to South Carolina for a campaign event Tuesday night, forgoing primary night activities in New Hampshire.

The primary comes amid a murky race among Democrats, who are struggling to coalesce behind a message or a messenger in their desperate quest to defeat President Donald Trump.

For Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the vote is an opportunity to lock in dominance of the party’s left flank. A repeat of his strong showing in Iowa could severely damage progressive rival Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who faces the prospect of an embarrassing defeat on her near-home turf.

Campaign Stops Have Gone Unrewarded

New Hampshire voters appear to be largely uninfluenced by meet-and-greet campaign stops. Research has previously cast doubts on the effectiveness of small-scale visits, finding voters tend to not know or care about them.

While Sanders marches forward, moderates are struggling to unite behind a candidate. After essentially tying with Sanders for first place in Iowa, Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, begins his day as the centrist front-runner. But at least two other White House hopefuls — former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar — are competing for the same voters, a dynamic that could delay the nomination contest if it continues.

During the final day of campaigning, many voters said they still hadn’t made a final choice. University of New Hampshire pollster Andy Smith predicted that as many as 20% of voters would make up their mind on Election Day with twice as many deciding over the last three days.

Make Money, Make Friends

Many of the candidates in the Granite State are successfully converting dollars into support and vice versa.

"Historically, New Hampshire is known to shift late,” he warned those with expectations.

New Hampshire’s secretary of state predicated record-high turnout on Tuesday. If that doesn’t happen, Democrats will confront the prospect of waning enthusiasm following weak turnout in Iowa last week and Trump’s rising poll numbers.

A new NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald poll of likely New Hampshire primary voters, released Sunday, has Sanders in first place at 23%, followed by Buttigieg at 20%, Warren at 16% and Biden in fourth place at 14%.

President Donald Trump held a re-election rally at SNHU Arena in Manchester Monday evening, where his focus was on November.

No Bang for Their Bucks With Facebook Ads

At least not for Tom Steyer. Social media reach in New Hampshire isn't translating into a comparable boost for the candidates.

“We are going to defeat the radical socialist Democrats,” Trump said to thousands in the crowd. “We are going to win New Hampshire in a landslide.”

Bill Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts, is also on the Republican ballot.

Meanwhile in Durham, Sanders held a concert rally with rock band The Strokes at the University of New Hampshire's Whittemore Center Arena.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has won the vote of the first town that reported. That likely won't have much bearing on the primary overall, as the town only has five registered voters.

Voters who are unsure of their polling place can find out on the secretary of state's website.