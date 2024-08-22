A suburban Chicago farm's highly anticipated annual theme of its "world's largest corn maze" has officially been revealed for the 2024 season.

"Are you up for the challenge of this year's maze?" Richardson Adventure Farm wrote in its online description. "Come on out and get lost!"

The farm, located at 909 English Prairie Road in Spring Grove, boasts a 28-acre live corn maze with nine to 10 miles of winding trails. The maze comprises four smaller mazes with dedicated in-and-out paths, as well as multiple checkpoints and three bridges to help with map orientation once inside.

"Finding the checkpoints is the challenge and the way to solve the maze," maze organizers said, "but if you have had enough and need to get out and get a fresh donut or a cup of hot chocolate for added strength and stamina, you can find your way out in just minutes."

Last year's theme took inspiration from the 1993 film "Jurassic Park," depicting a T-rex’s pursuit of a speeding Jeep with other dinosaurs dotting the landscape.

This year's theme pays homage to John Deere.

"Our 2024 Adventure Maze is a John Deere masterpiece!" the farm wrote beside a video reveal on Facebook. "Twist and turn through John Deere themed trails—perfect for farm fans of all ages."

Richardson Adventure Farm

"Fun Fact: Did you know the first John Deere plow was made in 1837?" the message continued. "Talk about farming roots!"

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Richardson Adventure Farm will open for the season on Saturday, Sept. 7. The farm will be open from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. on Thursdays except for prearranged school and corporate groups, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon-9 p.m. on Sundays.

More information can be found on the Richardson Farm website.