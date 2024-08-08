A woman in her 40s died at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Thursday morning after becoming "entangled" in the conveyor belt system used to transport baggage, according to Chicago fire officials.

Around 8 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called to O'Hare for reports of a person trapped in machinery at Terminal 5, officials said. Terminal 5 serves a number of international carriers.

Police later confirmed the woman was found unresponsive at the terminal and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unknown if the woman was an employee working at the airport or a passenger. Delta Air Lines, stationed at Terminal 5, confirmed that the person who died was not an employee of the airline.

According to Chicago police, a death investigation was underway. There was no further information available.