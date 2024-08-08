O'Hare Airport

Woman dies at O'Hare Airport after report of person trapped in machinery

The incident occurred near Terminal 5, Chicago officials said

By Francie Swidler

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman died Thursday morning at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, Chicago fire and police officials confirmed.

Around 8 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called to O'Hare for reports of a person trapped in machinery at Terminal 5, officials said. Terminal 5 serves a number of international carriers.

The Chicago Police Department later confirmed that the person, a female, was found unresponsive at the terminal and was pronounced dead on scene.

According to CPD, a death investigation was underway.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

