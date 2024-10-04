Woman dies after school bus collides with SUV in unincorporated Crown Point

A woman died on Thursday after a head-on collision involving an SUV and a school bus in unincorporated Crown Point, Indiana, police said.

The crash was reported at around 8:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 133rd Avenue. A Crown Point Community School Corporation bus was traveling west on 133rd Avenue when it veered off the road, struck a mailbox and overcorrected to the left of the center line, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

The driver went into the path of an oncoming SUV, at which point the bus hit an SUV head-on. The driver of the SUV was transported to a Chicago hospital with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.

She was identified as Lisa Smith, 53, of Cedar Lake, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The bus driver and a bus monitor were the only ones on the bus at the time of the crash.

The bus driver was taken to a medical facility for evaluation.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation by sheriff's officials late Friday.