Woman critically hurt after being hit by snowplow in Aldi parking lot: Police

A woman was critically injured after being hit by a snow plow truck in an Aldi grocery store parking lot Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. at an Aldi located at 10 W. Lincoln Highway in Merrillville, Indiana.

Police said they were called to the scene of a "crash involving a pedestrian," and when they arrived a short time later, they discovered a woman had been hit by a plow truck.

Fire officials and first responders began to treat the woman, who suffered critical injuries, at the scene. She was later transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

An investigation into what happened remained ongoing, police said.

Conditions were slated to be cold and snowy in the region Tuesday.

A "narrow band with briefly heavy snowfall rates" traveled southeast from the Chicago area and into northwest Indiana through morning, threatening to bring "a brief burst of snowfall with visibilities as low as 1/2 mile."

The snow was expected to move out of the region by the afternoon hours.