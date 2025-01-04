Winning scratch-off ticket worth $10 million sold in west suburbs

An Illinois Lottery player got their 2025 off to a lucky start after winning the top prize of $10 million on a scratch-off ticket purchased at a South Elgin gas station.

According to lottery officials, the ticket, part of the "$10 Million" scratch-off game, was purchased at Speedway, located at 1775 North La Fox Street.

The big win marks the first multi-million dollar win in Illinois of 2025, while also netting the South Elgin Speedway a whopping $100,000 bonus, comprising 1% of the prize money.

Last year, players won over $1.64 billion in prizes on more than 64 million winning scratch-off tickets, lottery officials said.

The win also marks the third of the game's three $10 million prizes. The first of the three prizes was purchased in downstate Alton, located outside St. Louis, in May 2024, according to lottery officials.

The second top prize was then won in November 2024 at a Jewel-Osco in suburban Countryside.

More information on games available can be found on Illinois Lottery's website.