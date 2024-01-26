Wilmington residents, businesses continue to deal with flooding conditions as flood warning continues

The cleanup continues in Wilmington after mass flooding damaged homes, prompted evacuations, and street closures.

“I’m glad nothing happened inside and then I was like, you know what, let me go check the basement it’s not just inside,” said restaurant owner Amir Joski. “When I saw the basement, I was just like, dear Lord, it’s going to be a long night for us.”

The Wilmington House Family Restaurant on Bridge Street was one of several businesses impacted. The owners returned late Friday afternoon to find more than seven feet of water in their basement.

“I actually had a gentleman earlier today, help me out thankfully,” said Joski. “His name is Owen he actually brought out the sump pump to help us pump out the water.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.



Surveillance video from Mystical Boutique on Route 66 captured the rising water. For days people living and working along the Kankakee River have been preparing for flash flooding as ice jams broke overnight.

“It’s pretty scary, it’s pretty sad,” said Wilmington resident Daniel Beck. “All these businesses and stuff are going to get pretty affected. I live pretty close to the water so I’m hoping it doesn’t come up that high.”



Emergency officials said 14 people had to be evacuated, including one woman.

“They had to carry me to a drier room,” said Wilmington resident Julie Schmitke. “I was just waiting there for the ambulance to come and transport me.”

Drone video shows the aftermath, the intensity, and the fast moving waters during the day.

“I was expecting my basement to be completely flooded somehow the sump pump was able to keep up amazingly,” said one homeowner. “Unfortunately, my neighbor wasn’t so fortunate you can see his door is about to get ripped off.”

While the threat remains with a flash flood warning still in effect, residents and business owners say everyone in this small community will get through this.

“I think we’ll be okay. I think we’ll bounced back,” said Joski. “I’m not really too worried about the business aspect, I’m just thankfully happy that everybody is okay.”

Wilmington officials said the city is under a state of emergency. A boil order was also issued citywide, including Lakewood Shores. A 24/7 shelter was set up at First Christian Church at 55 W. Southmor Road in Morris for residents, who evacuated and need a place to stay.