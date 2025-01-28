Will you need an Illinois Real ID even if your driver's license isn't expired? Illinois Real ID requirements, explained

In four months, your regular old Illinois driver's license won't be enough to use as identification to board a domestic flight -- even if it's not expired.

That's because, beginning May 7, 2025, the federal government will require Illinois residents who fly domestically to use either a valid U.S. passport or an Illinois Real ID in order to board a plane. The program, part of the Real ID Act, was passed by Congress in 2005 after the publication of the 9/11 Commission Report in an effort to increase security of identification documents, making them more difficult to duplicate.

"A non-Real ID driver’s license or state ID will remain valid for general identification purposes until the expiration date printed on the license or ID," a spokesman for the Illinois Secretary of State's office said. "However, if the person will be flying domestically on or after May 7th, they will need to present TSA with a Real ID or passport."

According to the Secretary of State's office, a Real ID must be obtained by visiting a DMV via an appointment. Once obtained, a Real ID retains the expiration date from a non-Real ID card, the office said.

Here's what else to know about getting a REAL ID in Illinois as the deadline to get one approaches.

What is a Real ID?

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, "establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards."

The act was originally scheduled to go into effect Oct. 19, 2021. However, due to the COVID pandemic, the deadline was extended to May 7, 2025. On that date, the act will be adopted in all 50 states.

When is the Real ID deadline?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Beginning on May 7, 2025, Real ID-compliant identification will be required for residents who plan to fly domestically.

"For Illinois residents who fly domestically, effective May 7, 2025, the federal government will require you to use a valid U.S. passport or obtain a REAL ID from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office. If you have a valid U.S. passport or passport card, military ID or other federally approved identification, you may continue to use it as your form of identification after May 7, 2025," the Illinois Secretary of State's office said.

Where will you need a Real ID?

In addition to domestic flights, Real IDs will also be required when entering federal and state facilities, including courthouses and prisons. They will also be needed to enter secure facilities like nuclear power plants.

All residents 18 and older who intend to fly domestically or enter these types of facilities will be required to obtain Real ID-compliant cards.

How much does a Real ID cost?

The cost of a REAL ID is the same as a standard license, according to officials.

Where can you get a Real ID?

The cards can be obtained at Secretary of State’s Office locations, though many will require appointments to present materials needed to get the identification.

Already in Illinois, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said his office was stepping up efforts to ensure that residents get REAL ID-compliant identification prior to next year’s deadline, and acknowledged there are concerns about the slow pace of obtaining the cards.

What do you need to bring with you to get a Real ID?

To apply for a Real ID in Illinois you'll need the following items, according to the Illinois Secretary of State's office:

Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship or lawful status. Bring in one of the following documents: an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate; a U.S. passport or passport card; an Employment Authorization Document, Form I-766; a Permanent Resident Card, Form I-551; or an unexpired foreign passport with affixed visa and approved Form I-94. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of full Social Security number (SSN). Bring in one of the following documents: a Social Security card; W-2; pay stub or printed electronic deposit receipt bearing your name and full SSN; SSA-1099 Form; or Non-SSA-1099 Form. Original documents are required. Two (2) residency documents. This includes documents such as a utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage bill or medical document. Hard copy documents are required. Images from a cellphone are not accepted, but you may print the image (ex: bank statement) and provide the printed copy. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of signature. This includes documents such as credit/debit card, cancelled check or current Illinois DL/ID. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.

How will the deadline be enforced?

A recent proposal from the Transportation Security Administration in September could delay full enforcement, but whether or not it will get approved remains to be seen.

The plan would delay the full enforcement of REAL ID for another two years, but also warns of delays at airport security checkpoints for those who do not have a compliant ID.

"Travelers without a REAL ID compliant ID or another form of acceptable ID after the May 7, 2025 deadline could face delays at airport security checkpoints," the agency said in a release, noting the potential for warnings or possibly "progressive consequences" for those without a compliant ID.

The department proposed plans for a "phased enforcement approach."

“TSA is engaging with the public, licensing jurisdictions and states to facilitate a smooth transition to REAL ID enforcement beginning May 7, 2025,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. “REAL ID provides an important security enhancement, and this rule allows us to plan for a range of scenarios to help minimize the potential impact to travelers, industry stakeholders and states during implementation.”

What exactly the "phased approach" would look like remains undecided.

One example offered by TSA would allow agencies to issue "warning notices" that would act like a "three-strikes" system to "enable agencies to begin enforcement without immediately denying access to individuals with noncompliant identification on the card-based enforcement deadline."

"Agencies may choose to refer to the notice issued to an individual presenting a noncompliant card for the first time as a 'warning' and a notice issued on a subsequent instance counting against that individual's limit as 'counseling.' Upon the third instance, the individual would be issued a 'final' notification that their State-issued DL/ID is noncompliant and can no longer be used for the REAL ID official purpose," the TSA proposal states. "The Federal agency would deny access to the individual at that time and on all future instances unless the individual obtains a REAL ID or presents an alternative, acceptable form of identification."

The agency said the proposal stems from fears over what could happen if they must deny entry to those not complying starting in 2025.

"There is a real possibility of disruptions," TSA said in its proposal.

The concerns include fears of a surge in people needing REAL ID's, which would then lead to a back-up from state facilities, as well as issues at security checkpoints.