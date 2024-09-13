Could the REAL ID deadline change? What we know after recent TSA proposal

As Illinois residents prepare for a May 2025 deadline to have a REAL ID in order to board domestic flights, a recent proposal from the Transportation Security Administration could delay full enforcement.

The recent plan would delay the full enforcement of REAL ID for another two years, but also warns of delays at airport security checkpoints for those who do not have a compliant ID.

"Travelers without a REAL ID compliant ID or another form of acceptable ID after the May 7, 2025 deadline could face delays at airport security checkpoints," the agency said in a release, noting the potential for warnings or possibly "progressive consequences" for those without a compliant ID.

The department proposed plans for a "phased enforcement approach."

“TSA is engaging with the public, licensing jurisdictions and states to facilitate a smooth transition to REAL ID enforcement beginning May 7, 2025,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. “REAL ID provides an important security enhancement, and this rule allows us to plan for a range of scenarios to help minimize the potential impact to travelers, industry stakeholders and states during implementation.”

What exactly the "phased approach" would look like remains undecided.

One example offered by TSA would allow agencies to issue "warning notices" that would act like a "three-strikes" system to "enable agencies to begin enforcement without immediately denying access to individuals with noncompliant identification on the card-based enforcement deadline."

"Agencies may choose to refer to the notice issued to an individual presenting a noncompliant card for the first time as a 'warning' and a notice issued on a subsequent instance counting against that individual's limit as 'counseling.' Upon the third instance, the individual would be issued a 'final' notification that their State-issued DL/ID is noncompliant and can no longer be used for the REAL ID official purpose," the TSA proposal states. "The Federal agency would deny access to the individual at that time and on all future instances unless the individual obtains a REAL ID or presents an alternative, acceptable form of identification."

The agency said the proposal stems from fears over what could happen if they must deny entry to those not complying starting in 2025.

"There is a real possibility of disruptions," TSA said in its proposal.

The concerns include fears of a surge in people needing REAL ID's, which would then lead to a back-up from state facilities, as well as issues at security checkpoints.

Already in Illinois, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said his office was stepping up efforts to ensure that residents get REAL ID-compliant identification prior to next year’s deadline, and acknowledged there are concerns about the slow pace of obtaining the cards.

In a wide-ranging interview with NBC Chicago’s Kye Martin in May, Giannoulias said his office is working to ease the flood of applicants he expects will occur prior to the May 7 deadline next year, but that progress has been slow.

“We feel pressure. We are tremendously concerned about what happens next May, and that’s why we’re out there now a year ahead of time trying to convince people of the importance of getting this done before the last minute,” he said. Our facilities will swell up, and it will be a problem if people don’t get out and get their REAL ID’s.”

Giannoulias emphasized the need for the compliant-IDs to do things like travel domestically and to enter courthouses and other public property.

“I don’t think the general populace right now understands that on May 8 of next year, you will not be able to board a domestic flight without a REAL ID or passport. It’s going to be a problem for us, a problem for TSA, and you’re going to have a lot of upset travelers,” he said.

Those concerns are what the TSA said its hoping to avoid.

"Recognizing these challenges and the uncertainty in the number of individuals Federal agencies may encounter who do not have a REAL ID or other acceptable identification on May 7, 2025, Federal agencies would benefit from added flexibility to implement enforcement of the REAL ID regulations in a manner that takes into account relevant factors including security, operational feasibility, and public impact," according to the proposal.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 after the publication of the 9/11 Commission Report in an effort to increase security of identification documents, making them more difficult to duplicate.

Come next year, your regular old Illinois driver's license won't be enough to get you through TSA security at the airport. Instead, you'll need what's called a REAL ID. NBC Chicago's Kye Martin reports.

Beginning on May 7, 2025, REAL ID-compliant identification will be required for residents who plan to fly domestically. They will also be required when entering federal and state facilities, including courthouses and prisons. They will also be needed to enter secure facilities like nuclear power plants.

All residents 18 and older who intend to fly domestically or enter these types of facilities will be required to obtain REAL ID-compliant cards.

A full list of identification required to obtain a REAL ID can be found on the state of Illinois' website. The cards can be obtained at Secretary of State’s Office locations, though many will require appointments to present materials needed to get the identification.

The cost of a REAL ID is the same as a standard license, according to officials.