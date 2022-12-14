Will Chicago Have a White Christmas This Year?

Dreaming of a white Christmas?

Whether or not flakes of snow actually fall on Dec. 25, a Christmas is considered to be white when there is at least an inch of snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

Historically, the probability of seeing a white Christmas in the Chicago area is fairly slim.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration created an interactive map outlining past weather patterns collected between 1991 and 2020 to predict the historical probability of there being at least an inch of snow on the ground Dec. 25.

According to the map, the historical probability of a white Christmas stands at 35% in Chicago. In northern areas, the probability increases. It's 43% in Oak Brook, and 53% in Streamwood.

This year, Chicago saw it's first measurable snow on Nov. 15, three days before the city typically sees its average first snow of the season.

On the radar for weather in the coming days, NBC 5 Storm Team says the area will likely see scattered flurries take shape, but snow accumulation is not expected.

It remains unclear what Mother Nature will gift the city on Christmas, as the holiday still remains too far out to make exact calls on snow. But it looks it will be rather chilly in the days leading up to Dec. 25, with highs in the 10s and 20s likely, according to NBC 5 Storm Team.

Here are dates when Chicago has seen the most snow, according to the National Weather Service:

5.1 inches (1950)

5 inches (1909)

4.3 inches (1933)

4.1 inches (1951)

3.9 inches (1935)

Below is a look at the 10 warmest and coldest Christmas days in Chicago history, according to the National Weather Service:

10 Warmest Christmas Days

64 degrees (1982)

57 degrees (2019)

56 degrees (1895, 1936)

55 degrees (1971)

52 degrees (1891, 1893, 1994)

50 degrees (1877, 1940)

10 Coldest Christmas Days