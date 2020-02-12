Widow of Slain Chicago Cmdr. Paul Bauer Sues Gun Website

The widow of fallen Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Wisconsin against online gun site that facilitated the sale of the gun utilized to kill her husband.

Erin Bauer files a federal lawsuit just one year after the tragic death of her husband, who died protecting his city, claiming a Pennsylvania-based Armslist was "irresponsible, negligent, reckless and intentional" in its actions, choosing to "place profits over people by creating and maintaining an Internet gun marketplace that routinely armed the criminal gun market, and a Chicago police commander who died as a result."

“If the Armslist Defendants had acted with reasonable care – instead of callous and wilful disregard of human life – Commander Bauer would still be alive,” states the complaint.

Bauer’s attorneys indicate that Armslist facilitates the sale of thousands of weapons, claiming to be the largest online marketplace for firearms.

Bauer’s final act of courage brought heartbreak and shock as the 31-year police veteran was shot and killed while chasing a suspect down a staircase.

Paul Bauer, who once led the 18th District on the city’s Near North Side, was a beloved husband and father.