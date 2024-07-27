2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Olympics: What and where to watch Saturday, from gymnastics to swimming and more

Already Saturday morning, a number events had taken place and more were on the docket. If you missed your favorite competition, chances are you might still be able to watch it on TV

By NBC Chicago Staff

The first official day of the Olympics will see some of the biggest events of the Games kicking off competition.

Already Saturday morning, a number events had taken place and more were on the docket. If you missed your favorite competition, chances are you might still be able to watch it on TV.

For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.

Here's what to expect, where to watch it and which local athletes to watch for:

Saturday, July 27

SKATEBOARDING NOTE: Men's skateboard street, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed to July 29 due to slick course conditions and rain.  

Gymnastics

Watch a replay of the U.S. competition here. Or re-watch all the action in primetime coverage airing on NBC 5 at 7 p.m. CT.

Subdivision two can be watched here and on NBC 5 and subdivision three will air on E! beginning at 1 p.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Qualification: Subdivision 14 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Diving

Watch a replay of the U.S. competition here. Or re-watch all the action in primetime coverage airing on NBC 5 at 7 p.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's Synchronized 3m Springboard 🏅4 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Swimming

Watch live on NBC 5 starting at 1:30 p.m. Or re-watch all the action in primetime coverage airing on NBC 5 at 7 p.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's 400m Freestyle 🏅1:42 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's 400m Freestyle 🏅1:52 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay 🏅2:34 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay 🏅2:44 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Fencing

Coverage will air at 4 p.m. on USA.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's Individual Epee 🏅2:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Individual Sabre 🏅2:55 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Soccer

Watch live on USA beginning at 12 p.m.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Group A: NZL vs. USA12 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Volleyball

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Group C: USA vs. Argentine2 p.m.NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Other events

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Shooting: Mixed Team Air Rifle 🏅3:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Beach Volleyball: Men's Pool D
USA Partain/Benesh vs. CUB Diaz/Alayo		7 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Road Cycling: Women's Time Trial 🏅7:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Tennis: Men's Singles Round 1
Djokovic (SRB) vs. Ebden (AUS)		7:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Water Polo: Women's Group B, GRE-USA8:35 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Tennis: Men's Doubles Round 1
Gonzalez/Molteni vs. Alcaraz/Nadal		12 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Rugby: Gold Medal Match 🏅12:45 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Basketball: Men's Group A, GRE-CAN2 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Beach Volleyball: Women's Pool B
USA Nuss/Kloth vs. CAN Bansley/Bukovec		3 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

