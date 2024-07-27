2024 Olympics: What and where to watch Saturday, from gymnastics to swimming and more

The first official day of the Olympics will see some of the biggest events of the Games kicking off competition.
Already Saturday morning, a number events had taken place and more were on the docket. If you missed your favorite competition, chances are you might still be able to watch it on TV.
For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.
Here's what to expect, where to watch it and which local athletes to watch for:
Saturday, July 27
SKATEBOARDING NOTE: Men's skateboard street, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed to July 29 due to slick course conditions and rain.
Gymnastics
Watch a replay of the U.S. competition here.
Subdivision two can be watched here and on NBC 5 and subdivision three will air on E! beginning at 1 p.m. CT.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Qualification: Subdivision 1
|4 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Diving
Watch a replay of the U.S. competition here.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's Synchronized 3m Springboard 🏅
|4 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Swimming
Watch live on NBC 5 starting at 1:30 p.m.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's 400m Freestyle 🏅
|1:42 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's 400m Freestyle 🏅
|1:52 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay 🏅
|2:34 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay 🏅
|2:44 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Fencing
Coverage will air at 4 p.m. on USA.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's Individual Epee 🏅
|2:30 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Individual Sabre 🏅
|2:55 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Soccer
Watch live on USA beginning at 12 p.m.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Group A: NZL vs. USA
|12 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Volleyball
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Group C: USA vs. Argentine
|2 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Other events
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Shooting: Mixed Team Air Rifle 🏅
|3:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Beach Volleyball: Men's Pool D
USA Partain/Benesh vs. CUB Diaz/Alayo
|7 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Road Cycling: Women's Time Trial 🏅
|7:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Tennis: Men's Singles Round 1
Djokovic (SRB) vs. Ebden (AUS)
|7:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Water Polo: Women's Group B, GRE-USA
|8:35 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Tennis: Men's Doubles Round 1
Gonzalez/Molteni vs. Alcaraz/Nadal
|12 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Rugby: Gold Medal Match 🏅
|12:45 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Basketball: Men's Group A, GRE-CAN
|2 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Beach Volleyball: Women's Pool B
USA Nuss/Kloth vs. CAN Bansley/Bukovec
|3 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock