2024 Olympics: What and where to watch Saturday, from gymnastics to swimming and more

The first official day of the Olympics will see some of the biggest events of the Games kicking off competition.

Already Saturday morning, a number events had taken place and more were on the docket. If you missed your favorite competition, chances are you might still be able to watch it on TV.

For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.

Here's what to expect, where to watch it and which local athletes to watch for:

Saturday, July 27

SKATEBOARDING NOTE: Men's skateboard street, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed to July 29 due to slick course conditions and rain.

Gymnastics

Watch a replay of the U.S. competition here. Or re-watch all the action in primetime coverage airing on NBC 5 at 7 p.m. CT.

Subdivision two can be watched here and on NBC 5 and subdivision three will air on E! beginning at 1 p.m. CT.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Qualification: Subdivision 1 4 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Diving

Watch a replay of the U.S. competition here. Or re-watch all the action in primetime coverage airing on NBC 5 at 7 p.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's Synchronized 3m Springboard 🏅 4 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Swimming

Watch live on NBC 5 starting at 1:30 p.m. Or re-watch all the action in primetime coverage airing on NBC 5 at 7 p.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's 400m Freestyle 🏅 1:42 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's 400m Freestyle 🏅 1:52 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay 🏅 2:34 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay 🏅 2:44 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Fencing

Coverage will air at 4 p.m. on USA.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's Individual Epee 🏅 2:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Individual Sabre 🏅 2:55 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Soccer

Watch live on USA beginning at 12 p.m.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Group A: NZL vs. USA 12 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Volleyball

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Group C: USA vs. Argentine 2 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Other events