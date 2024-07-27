19-year-old man charged in shooting of Round Lake Beach teen who was struck inside her home by stray bullet

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Valeria Rodriguez, who was struck by a stray bullet while eating dinner inside her Round Lake Beach home earlier this week, officials said.

Shorbonia Poole Jr. faces a felony charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, with additional charges anticipated pending additional forensic information, according to authorities.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement reviewed surveillance footage from several cameras in the area of the shooting and later executed a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Kildeer Drive in Round Lake Beach early Friday morning.

During the search, a semi-automatic pistol was recovered alongside "other evidence," with preliminary analysis suggesting that the pistol found is consistent with the shell casing recovered outside the Rodriguez home, officials said.

Poole Jr. appeared in court Saturday morning, with the Lake County State's Attorney's Office filing a petition to detain Poole Jr. in custody pending trial.

There was no further information available.