Illinois flags at half-mast as DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy laid to rest

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered Illinois flags to be flown at half-mast Thursday in honor of Christina Musil, a DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy who was struck and killed while on duty last week.

"The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of DeKalb County Sherriff's Deputy Christina Musil, 35, who tragically died in the line of duty on Thursday, March 28, 2024," a notice from the state said.

Flags were lowered Tuesday at sunrise. They will remain at half mast through sunset Thursday, the notice added.

Musil, 35, last Thursday was sitting inside her vehicle, parked on the right shoulder of southbound Illinois Route 23, when a single-unit Kenworth truck ran off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the vehicle from behind.

Musil was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where she was later pronounced dead.

Nathan P. Sweeney, 44, was charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of aggravated DUI causing death with Musil's fatality in the line of duty, according to authorities.

Sweeney was also issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.

WREX in Rockford reported Musil leaves behind three children, ages 5, 11 and 12. Her funeral is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, with a public visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at the NIU Convocation Center, located at 1525 W. Lincoln Hwy in DeKalb.