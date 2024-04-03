Man arrested in connection with crash that killed DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy

A DeKalb man has been arrested in connection with the crash that killed DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil late last month, officials said.

Nathan P. Sweeney, 44, has been charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of aggravated DUI causing death with Musil's fatality in the line of duty, according to authorities.

Additionally, Sweeney was issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.

According to authorities, Illinois State Police responded just before 10:40 p.m. Thursday evening to the intersection of Illinois Route 23 and Perry Road in rural DeKalb County for reports of a traffic crash involving a vehicle with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Musil was sitting inside her vehicle, parked on the right shoulder of southbound Illinois Route 23, when a single-unit Kenworth truck ran off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the vehicle from behind.

Musil was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where she was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation following the collision, officers determined that Sweeney was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

There is currently no further information available.