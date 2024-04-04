DeKalb County

DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy struck, killed in line of duty to be laid to rest

DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil, 35, was struck and killed by a drunk driver

By NBC Chicago Staff

Hundreds are expected at the funeral Thursday for a 35-year-old DeKalb County Sherriff's Deputy who was struck and killed while on duty last week.

Christina Musil, 35, last Thursday was sitting inside her vehicle, parked on the right shoulder of southbound Illinois Route 23, when a single-unit Kenworth truck ran off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the vehicle from behind.

Musil was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where she was later pronounced dead.

Nathan P. Sweeney, 44, was charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of aggravated DUI causing death with Musil's fatality in the line of duty, according to authorities.

Sweeney was also issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.

WREX in Rockford reported Musil leaves behind three children, ages 5, 11 and 12. Her funeral is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, with a public visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at the NIU Convocation Center, located at 1525 W. Lincoln Hwy in DeKalb.

