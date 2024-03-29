DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy killed in traffic crash identified

A DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a traffic crash in rural DeKalb County Thursday night after the deputy's parked vehicle was rear-ended by a truck, officials said.

The deputy was identified as 35-year-old Christina Musil, a five-year veteran of the department who served in the Corrections and Patrol divisions.

Musil was also a military veteran, who served in the U.S. Army National Guard as a military police officer for four years, while also serving in Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009.

According to authorities, Illinois State Police responded just before 10:40 p.m. Thursday evening to the intersection of Illinois Route 23 and Perry Road in rural DeKalb County for reports of a traffic crash involving a vehicle with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Musil was sitting inside her vehicle, parked on the right shoulder of southbound Illinois Route 23, when a single-unit Kenworth truck ran off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the vehicle from behind.

The deputy was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where she was later pronounced dead.

There is no further information available and the crash remains under investigation.