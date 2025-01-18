Who will be at Trump's inauguration: Performers, guests and more 

Several prominent musicians and artists will perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, but they'll be far from the only big names in attendance.

Inauguration Day will feature a number of high-profile attendees, and while there are some notable figures on the guest list - other prominent names aren't included.

Here's a look at who's going - who's not - and who will take the stage:

Who is attending - and who will be absent

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg are among the prominent faces set to attend the festivities, according to an official involved with the planning of the event. The trio will have a prominent spot at the ceremony, seated together on the platform with other notable guests including Trump's Cabinet nominees and elected officials.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew is expected to attend, too, and will sit alongside the three aforementioned tech leaders, multiple sources told NBC News.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will also be in attendance. Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join their husbands for the Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol, representatives said.

A notable absence at the inauguration ceremony, however, will be former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” said a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama.

No explanation was given for why Michelle Obama was skipping Trump's inauguration.

The former first lady also did not attend last week's state funeral in Washington for President Jimmy Carter. CNN reported before the funeral that the she had a scheduling conflict and remained in Hawaii, where she had been on an “extended vacation.”



Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who regularly sparred with Trump during his first term, won't be in attendance, her spokesperson confirmed to multiple outlets. Pelosi, who is recovering from hip surgery, is among several House Democrats who are planning not to attend.

Who is performing?

Country music star Carrie Underwood, who launched her career on “American Idol,” is to perform "America the Beautiful" shortly before Trump takes the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, according to a copy of the inaugural program provided to The Associated Press earlier this week.

The Village People, the 1970s American disco group that made a name for themselves in the late-70s for their chant-along dance-pop hits and their colorful on-stage personas, will perform at two inaugural events. Their best known hit, “Y.M.C.A.,” is widely considered a gay anthem -- and became a staple of Trump’s rallies in the last election, along with their hit “Macho Man.”

The full list of performers, which was officially released Wednesday, includes names like Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Rascal Flatts, Gavin DeGraw and more.

Here's the full list of performers and which events they will be at:

The Swearing-in ceremony:

Eight-time Grammy Award winner and country music superstar Carrie Underwood - “America the Beautiful”

American Tenor Christopher Macchio - National Anthem

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood

The Make America Great Again Victory Rally

Award winning multiplatinum singer songwriter Kid Rock

Legendary American disco band The Village People

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood

Liberty University's Praise Choir

The Liberty Ball

Award winning multiplatinum singer and songwriter Jason Aldean

Legendary American disco band The Village People

Surprise musical guest

The Commander-in-Chief Ball

Award winning country music band Rascal Flatts

Award winning country music singer songwriter Parker McCollum

The Starlight Ball