Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: June 24, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Colson Montgomery made his High-A debut, Loidel Chapelli launched two home runs in the DSL, and Chase Solesky once again looked good on the mound for Winston-Salem.

This and more on last night's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (25-45)

Mark Payton (DH): 1-for-4, HR (9), RBI, R, K

Yolbert Sanchez (SS): 1-for-4, 2 K

Laz Rivera (2B): 3-for-4, R

Kyle Kubat (SP): 3.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K 60 pitches – 38 strikes

Will Carter (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Knights 2, Worcester Red Sox 10 | Box Score

First pitch of the game = first HOMER of the game!@MarkPayton2 goes YARD!!! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/RiQguDM30A — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 24, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (30-37)

D.J. Burt (3B): 2-for-4, 2 R, K

Jose Rodriguez (SS): 1-for-4, R

Tyler Neslony (LF): 1-for-3, HR (11), 2 RBI, R, BB, K

Alex Destino (1B): 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, K

Raudy Read (DH): 1-for-3, HR (8), 2 RBI, R, K

Jason Bilous (SP): 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K (WIN) 84 pitches – 53 strikes

Yoelvin Silven (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Taylor Broadway (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

FINAL: Barons 7, Rocket City Trash Pandas 3 | Box Score

Alex Destino singles into center, Popeye and Deeds come in to score.5-2 #Barons. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/2F6BlJ8zEy — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 25, 2022

Neslony can do defense as well.Big brain play doubles off Martinez at 2B.Hoping for no serious injury there.Didn’t look good. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/tlyzegJhrl — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 25, 2022

Colson Montgomery’s first AB ends up in a line out to 1B.106 MPH off the bat, but the first baseman jumps up to grab it.#Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ChUAqFdRz8 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 24, 2022

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (34-33)

Duke Ellis (CF): 1-for-4, K

Colson Montgomery (SS): 2-for-4, HR (1), RBI, R High-A Debut

Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, R, K

Chase Solesky (SP): 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K 76 pitches – 56 strikes

Skylar Arias (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

Vince Vannelle (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

FINAL: Dash 2, Hudson Valley Renegades 1 | Box Score

Low-A Kannapolis Ballers (26-41)

Wes Kath (3B): 2-for-4, R, BB, K

Colby Smelley (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI

Wilber Sanchez (SS): 1-for-3, 2 RBI, BB

Noah Owen (SP): 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K 85 Pitches – 57 Strikes

Andy Atwood (RP): 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 4, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 10 | Box Score

In the first game of the second half of the Carolina League season, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers struggled to find momentum in all areas of their game, dropping Friday night’s action with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 10-4.



Read More: https://t.co/oWnx2HNZvU pic.twitter.com/GwIeJcNiom — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) June 25, 2022

Arizona Complex League White Sox (6-8)

Javier Mora (DH): 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 K

Layant Tapia (SS): 1-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R, 3 K

Victor Quezada (3B): 1-for-3, HR (3), 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, K

Dario Borrero (1B): 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, R

Anthony Espinoza (2B): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K

Alejandro Mateo (SP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Manuel Veloz (RP): 4.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Jose Rodulfo (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 7, ACL Guardians 11 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (9-7)

Guillermo Rodriguez (SS): 1-for-5, RBI, R, 2 K

Erick Hernandez (LF): 1-for-4, 2 R, BB

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 2-for-5, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R

Arxy Hernandez (3B): 3-for-4, 2B, HR (1), RBI, 2 R, BB

Ronny Hernandez (C): 2-for-4, HR (1), 2 RBI, R

Ryan Burrowes (DH): 2-for-4, HR (1), RBI, R

Godwin Bennett (RF): 1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, K

Gabriel Rodriguez (SP): 4.1 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Jose Mendoza (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 10, DSL Padres 8 | Box Score

