Where to score free and discounted treats for National Ice Cream Day in the Chicago area

This Sunday marks National Ice Cream Day and businesses around Chicago are offering free ice cream for fans of the sweet treat.

From exciting drone shows at Navy Pier to sprinkle pools and free tastings, here are a few places you can celebrate the sweet holiday this July 16:

Navy Pier

Navy Pier is celebrating its 107th birthday and National Ice Cream Day all in one this year with an ice cream-themed drone show. Guests can expect 10 minutes of ice cream-themed animations to celebrate National Ice Cream Month in July, National Ice Cream Day and Navy Pier’s “sweet” birthday.

Sponsored by Blue Bunny and Halo top, Navy Pier will also host a free ice cream social from 1 – 3 p.m. Saturday in Polk Bros Park with treat-sized Bomb pops, Blue Ribbon Classics, Halo Tops and Blue Bunny ice cream.

Museum of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream isn’t only offering free ice cream this weekend – they’re offering a celebration with the chance to take a jump in their nearly 32-foot outdoor sprinkle pool. Hosted from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 16, the Museum of Ice Cream will celebrate National Ice Cream Day in Pioneer Park with giveaways, raffles and more.

Dairy Queen

If you have the Dairy Queen app, you’re in luck. If not, you may want to download it for Dairy queen’s special July 16 deal. This in-app exclusive deal can be redeemed both in mobile orders and in person and will be kept secret until the holiday. Customers can redeem the deal either in the app or at the counter when ordering in-person.

Baskin-Robbins

Bextra sweet deals are in store for National Ice Cream Day at Baskin Robbins this year. As part of National Ice Cream Month, Baskin-Robbins is launching its new flavor of the month, Sundae Funday. However, that’s not all for the ice cream store.

Beginning on July 16 through July 22, guests can receive $5 off their purchase of $20 or more through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 16. The offer is also redeemable with the promo code “SEIZETHEYAY” on all BaskinRobbins.com and Baskin-Robbins app orders. For in-shop orders, guests can use the in-app coupon at the checkout.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies may specialize in, well, cookies, but the late-night dessert company is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with a free scoop of ice cream when customers purchase one of Insomnia’s other goodies in-store or via online delivery. The offer stands from July 14 -16. Insomnia is also offering free delivery through National Ice Cream Day on July 16 with the code “DELIVERFREE” for orders $25 and up.

Dippin’ Dots

Participating Dippin’ Dots locations are offering a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots to celebrate National ice cream Day on July 16. Be sure to check if your location is one of the participating stores. You can also receive 20% off online orders from the Dippin’ Dots website with the promo code “NICD2023”.

Cold Stone Creamery

Members of the My Cold Stone Club Rewards are eligible for limited-time during National Ice Cream Month when ordering through the Cold Stone app or website. Beginning July 14, a surprise one-time offer will be uploaded to customers' Cold Stone mobile app inboxes and can be redeemed at checkout.

Rewards members will also get .99 cent delivery on any order of $20 or more when they order on ColdStoneCreamery.com or the official Cold Stone app through July 31. Guests are also eligible for a $5 bonus e-gift card when they purchase $25 or more in gift cards on ColdStoneCreamery.com through July 3.