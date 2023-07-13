This weekend marks National Ice Cream Day, and Chicago’s Museum of Ice Cream is celebrating in festive fashion.

The popular Chicago museum is offering free ice cream and a sprinkle pool you can jump into - no matter your age.

The Museum of Ice Cream will be partnering with Ida’s Artisan Ice Cream, Dove Ice Cream and CIM Group to bring free ice cream to Chicago this year. From 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, the museum will dish out free ice cream scoops and a roughly 32-foot jump-in sprinkle pool.

The celebration will be located in Pioneer Court, but Chicago is not the only location celebrating. The Museum of Ice Cream’s locations in New York City, Austin and Singapore will also have ice cream celebrations for the holiday.

The event will also feature a chance to win free tickets to an "Ultimate Ice Cream Party" through a raffle. The Ultimate Ice Cream Party raffle includes free tickets for one winner and 20 of their friends and comes complete with entry to the Museum of Ice Cream, free-flow desserts from partners and the opportunity to embrace your inner child by playing in the sprinkle pool.

In line with Museum of Ice Cream's mission of fostering human connection, participants are awarded entry to the raffle upon completing a challenge from a “cone-nection cube." This cube will display tasks to get to know other visitors and could range from making a new friend to having a compliment battle with a stranger.

More information on the Museum of Ice Cream’s National Ice Cream Day celebration can be found here.