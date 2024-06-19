Where to go strawberry picking in Illinois this season

When summer comes, so does strawberry season. With Midwest strawberry picking in full swing, there’s only a few weeks left to go pick your own before they’re no longer considered "in season."

From farms to full on festivals- here’s where you can get fresh strawberries in Illinois during this sweet summertime.

Backwoods Berry Farm

There’s still time left to visit Backwoods Berry Farm in Hettick for strawberries before the beginning of blueberry season. The farm’s harvest continues into other fruits throughout the summer, so be sure to stop by before the strawberries are gone. For the most up to date information, Backwoods encourages people to call ahead or visit their Facebook page. More information here.

Cody’s Farm and Orchard

Strawberry season runs from mid-June to the end of June at Cody’s in Marengo, Illinois, where people of all ages can visit to pick their own strawberries or purchase pre-picked berries. If you’re not in the strawberry mood, Cody’s also offers flower baskets, vegetable plants, Wisconsin cheese, honey, and farm fresh eggs. See more information here.

Garwood Orchards

Garwood Orchards in LaPorte, Indiana, has been in operation since 1831, and provides a variety of fruit picking, as well as fun activities. Now through late June, strawberries are still available before raspberry and cherry-picking season picks up. For more information on farm and picking details, visit the website here.

Heider’s Berry Farm

This Woodstock farm offers strawberry picking from now through mid-July, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. The berries are $20 for a four-quart basket, with free admission into the field. Along with details about what the farm offers, Heider’s provides a list of delicious recipes that feature their fruit. All of that, plus more information, can be found here.

Johnson’s Farm Produce

Located in Hobart, Indiana, Johnson’s allows patrons to pick their own fruit from strawberries, to watermelon, to pickles. The official UPICK season for strawberries begins June 24. On Fun Farm Weekends, the farm also offers a variety of activities from train rides to a hamster wheel, to fun inflatables. For more information, visit the Johnson’s website here.

Stade’s Farm and Market

Stade’s Farm and Market, located in McHenry, about 50 miles outside of the city of Chicago, offers a wide variety of options, including strawberry picking over the summer. In addition to picking your own fruit, attendees can visit the farm’s petting zoo, corn maze, giant slides, and other unique attractions. Find more information here.

Sun Berry Orchard Farm

This Mundelein farm’s “U-Pick” option allows for people from all over to come enjoy the process of picking their own fruit. For the remainder of the month of June, the farm offers strawberry picking. Only a little over an hour outside of the city, this farm is worth the visit. More information can be found here.

Thompson Strawberry Farm

Located in Bristol, Wisconsin, Thompson Farm is a family-owned destination in operation since 1890. According to Thompson Farm’s website, we are in the peak of strawberry season. From now through early July, the farm offers a pre-picked strawberry option and a pick-your-own strawberries option. Pricing is calculated by number of baskets picked. Hours, location, recipe ideas and more information available here. Aside from strawberry picking, the farm also offers sunflower picking and raspberry picking over the summer, and transforms into a pumpkin patch come fall.

Tom’s Farm Market

Tom’s Farm Market in Huntley, Illinois, is offering strawberry picking now. Wagons will bring visitors into the strawberry fields from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. every day, allowing everyone to get ample time picking their berries. For more about other events, picking information, and farm details, visit the Tom’s website.

Long Grove Strawberry Fest

This annual festival takes place in the historic downtown Long Grove, about an hour outside of the city. The event is filled with strawberry-centric treats, including infused foods and drinks. Additionally, there will be vendors serving non-strawberry related products. The festival isn’t only about food- patrons can expect family activities, carnival rides, and entertainment. The festival has three stages, each featuring acts ranging from live music performances to pie eating contests. General admission tickets are $5 for adults, and free for those ages 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday individually, or for the full three-day pass. Purchases can be made online, or at the gate upon arrival. More information is available here.

Whether you bring along family or friends, go visit one of these places before strawberry season comes to a bittersweet end.