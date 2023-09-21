Fall Equinox, clocks fall back, Chicagohenge and more fall 2023 dates to know

Although Pumpkin Spice Lattes are already out, fall in the Chicago area hasn't quite started yet -- but it's close.

As the autumnal equinox approaches, here's a look at some of the important fall dates to keep in mind, from when fall colors in Illinois will be at their brightest, to the day Illinois turns its clocks back.

September 23: Fall Equinox

While Meteorological Fall began Sept. 1, the autumnal equinox begins Saturday. And you know what that means: Shorter days, longer nights.

"After the autumnal equinox, days become shorter than nights as the Sun continues to rise later and nightfall arrives earlier," a post from the Old Farmers Almanac read. "This ends with the winter solstice, after which days start to grow longer once again."

September 20-23: Chicagohenge

Right around the time of the autumnal equinox, Chicagoans get an extra special treat in the form of the biannual "Chicagohenge."

"On the equinoxes, the Sun rises due east and sets due west," a blog on the Adler Planetarium says. "Because Chicago’s streets are built on a grid system that is aligned with the compass, on the equinox, we can see the Sun rise and set perfectly down our streets."

According to Adler, the best days to see Chicagohenge this fall are September 20–23.

Late September into Mid October: 'Peak' fall foliage in Illinois

According to the Smoky Mountains 2023 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, some areas across northern and eastern Illinois have already begun to change color By the week of Sept. 25, those colors will be a bit more bold, the map showed.

As those colors brighten, leaves in central Illinois will begin to change, the map showed, around the week of Oct. 2.

According to the map, peak fall foliage across Illinois looks to be between the week of Oct. 9 and Oct. 23.

September 29: Harvest Super Moon

The fourth and final consecutive supermoon of 2023 will occur on Sept. 29, Adler said. Since it's the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox, its nicknamed the "Harvest Moon," Adler added.

November 5: Turn the Clocks Back

Daylight saving time is a changing of the clocks that typically begins in spring and ends in fall in what is often referred to as "spring forward" and "fall back."

Under federal law, daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March, and runs through the first Sunday of November in most of the United States.

This year, that date falls on Nov. 5, with clocks rolling back one hour at 2 a.m. that morning.