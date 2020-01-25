What We Know About the Suspect in Fatal Lisle Shooting of Retired State Trooper

Lisle police have released additional details about the Chicago woman who fatally shot a retired Illinois state trooper Friday and two others before turning the gun on herself at a suburban Lisle cigar lounge.

Lisa V. McMullan, 51, shot and killed retired Illinois State Police Trooper Gregory Rieves at the Humidor Cigar Lounge, which is located at 1600 Ogden Avenue, police said.

McMullan also shot two others, Trooper Kaiton Bullock, was off duty at the time of the shooting, and retired Special Agent, 55-year-old Lloyd Graham, before fatally shooting herself. Both Bullock and Graham were listed in serious, but stable condition at a Chicago-area hospital.

Lisle police confirmed that the shooter did know the three victims, and all of the individuals were known to frequent the Humidor Cigar Lounge at the same time. According to police, both Rieves and McMullan attended Privoso East High School in Maywood in the 1980's, but the extent of their relationship hasn't been determined.

A total of seven bullets were fired by the suspect, including the one that she used to take her own life, police said. Investigators confirmed McMullan possessed both a Firearm Owners Identification card and Concealed Carry License.