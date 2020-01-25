‘We Have No Idea Why:’ Lisle Police Search For Motive in Fatal Shooting of Retired Trooper

Police in suburban Lisle were searching for a motive Saturday in a deadly shooting in which a woman shot and killed a retired Illinois State Trooper and then shot two others troopers before fatally shooting herself.

The shooting happened at around 10:12 p.m. Friday inside the Humidor Cigar Lounge, which is located at 1600 Ogden Avenue.

Illinois State Police

Two retired troopers and a current trooper were watching a big-screen TV when a woman, identified as Chicago resident Lisa V. McMullan, shot retired Trooper Gregory Rieves, in the back of the head. Rieves, 51, who had served 25 years with ISP, succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Two others, Trooper Kaiton Bullock and retired special agent Lloyd Graham, both suffered gunshot wounds and were expected to survive.

Lisle police confirmed that the shooter did know the three victims. However, the extent of that relationship is still unclear and remains under investigation.

"We have no idea why this happened," said Ron Wilke, acting chief with the Lisle Police Dept. "Certainly that will come out in the next day or so as we get some interviews."

Sara Sadat, a trustee with the village of Lisle, and neighboring businesses said the lounge is a popular gathering place for officers.

People on social media and in the west suburban community have offered an outpouring of support together in wake of Trooper Rieves' death.

"I'm a world apart, and my heart and soul is with Lisle and everybody that's impacted, especially the state troopers," Sadat said.