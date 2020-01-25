Illinois State Police Mourns Death of Retired Trooper Fatally Shot in Lisle

The director of the Illinois State Police described a retired trooper who was fatally shot late Friday as someone with a "great personality" in the hours following the shooting in west suburban Lisle that also injured two other troopers.

Trooper Gregory Rieves, 51, a 25-year veteran of the force, was shot at around 10:12 p.m. inside the Humidor Cigar Lounge, which is located at 1600 Ogden Avenue.

Rieves, Trooper Kaiton Bullock and retired special agent Lloyd Graham, were watching a big-screen TV when a woman, identified as Chicago resident Lisa V. McMullan, opened fire, shooting all three victims, police said.

Bullock and Graham both suffered gunshot wounds and were expected to survive. Rieves succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

In an interview Saturday, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said many people thought very fondly of Rieves.

"It's not always expected while they're off duty, they may have to face that type of violence," he said.

Kelly added that the ISP remains focused on the health and wellness of all who've been affected by the "terrible violence."

Lisle police said Saturday they were uncertain of a motive, and hoped they would obtain additional details from interviews in the following days.