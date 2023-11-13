What to know about the Chicago Christmas tree lighting for 2023

Snow or not, Chicago's official Christmas tree will soon be lit up for 2023.

The annual lighting of Chicago's "official" Christmas tree takes place Friday, Nov. 17 in Millennium Park, an announcement from the city said. The lighting ceremony for the tree -- a 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce from Darien -- begins with a pre-show at 5 p.m., officials said.

This year, several performances will be held on a main stage at Washington Street and Michigan Avenue, the announcement said, with performances from the cast members from BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, DJ TREW, Chicago Dance Crash, Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago, artists from the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance's 2023 National Cuatro Festival and more.

Also present, of course, will be Santa and Mrs. Laura Lynn Claus, the announcement said.

The full schedule, which includes fireworks, can be found below:

5-6pm - Pre-Show

Pre-Show 6-6:30pm - Tree Lighting Ceremony & Fireworks

Tree Lighting Ceremony & Fireworks 6:25pm - Christmas Tree is illuminated

Christmas Tree is illuminated 6:30-7pm - Post Show

In the same area, visitors can continue spreading holiday cheer by skating in the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink, depending on if it opens in time, and in the Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon, which is slated to open on the same day as the tree lighting. Visitors can also check out the Chicago Christkindlmarket opening on the same day.