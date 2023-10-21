When will full access to ‘The Bean' open back up in Chicago?

With temperatures getting colder, many in the Chicago area are soaking up pleasant weather downtown while it's still here, though one prominent tourist attraction remains blocked off.

Visitors and Chicago-area residents at Millennium Park who are looking for an up-close look of Chicago's iconic "Cloud Gate" sculpture, known as "The Bean" to many, will find construction and fencing near the attraction's site.

According to the city of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, access was first limited this summer as construction commenced at the surrounding plaza in Millennium Park.

Access to the Chicago landmark will remain limited for several more months, with up-close views of the sculpture restricted through next spring, city officials said.

Grainger Plaza, the area surrounding Cloud Gate, will be subjected to "necessary maintenance," including replacing pavers and making other repairs to increase accessibility.

Public access and views of the sculpture will be restricted through the spring of 2024, according to city officials.

The improvements, city leaders stated, will "enhance the nearly 20-year-old Park’s appearance, visitor experience, and position as the #1 attraction in the Midwest."