What to Know About The 2021 Annual Chicago Thanksgiving Parade

After a pandemic hiatus in 2020, the Annual Chicago Thanksgiving Parade returns this year on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The parade kicks off at 8 a.m. on State St. and will head northbound to Randolph Street. Organizers recommend checking parking apps to see what garages are open, or using public transportation as intermittent street closures on Roosevelt Road., Wacker Drive, Wells Street and Michigan Avenue will last from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The parade includes more than 80 performances from award winning marching bands, local cultural groups, local and national celebrities and more. And this year, after a 5-year hiatus, the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make an appearance, harnessed and hitched to their red beer wagon.

With safety and security top of mind after Sunday's Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy, organizers say "We have complete confidence that the Chicago Police Department, Office of Emergency Management and Department of Homeland Security will keep the parade secure as they have in the past."

As always in the Chicagoland area, dress for the weather. Chicago's Thanksgiving forecast calls for a slight chance for showers early, with temperatures in the 40s.