Thanksgiving Forecast: Colder Temps Make for Chilly Long Holiday Weekend

Get ready for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Chicago.

After a mild, but windy Wednesday, colder temps are set to return for the long holiday weekend as highs drop into the low to mid 40s across the area Thursday.

There is a slight chance for a shower early in the day, particularly for northwest Indiana, but conditions are expected to clear heading into the afternoon.

Some lake effect snow showers could also be possible later in the day across northwest Indiana.

Friday looks to be even colder as highs drop into the low to mid 30s, an unseasonably cold shift for the area.

Temps look to bounce back into the 40s for the Saturday and Sunday, which will both see a slight chance for rain or snow.