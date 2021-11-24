Want to Avoid Black Friday Shopping? Try These Five Chicago Alternatives

For many, Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

For others, it's a day off (if you're lucky!) to spend with family and friends, enjoy time outdoors (highs around 40 but with a chance of rain), or take part in a Chicago holiday tradition you otherwise might not get to.

Light up the Lake at Navy Pier

Rainy outside? Light up the Lake, a new, indoor light garden with more than 600,000 twinkling lights, an Alpine ice rink, beer garden and kids holiday activities opens at Festival Hall in Navy Pier Nov. 26 and runs through Jan. 2.

Tickets start at $15. Hours vary.

Ice Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park

Blue skies ahead? The Ice Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park is open through Mar. 13, and this year, it's Van Gogh themed.

Reservations are encouraged and hours vary. Skate rentals are available.

Illumination: Tree Lights at Morton Arboretum

The ninth annual walking experience at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle is a mile-long paved walking trail with festive music and Christmas lights meant to showcase the beauty of the trees in winter. Along the way, you can stop for s’mores or warm up by a crackling fire.

Open through Jan. 2. January 2. Tickets range from $ 8 to $ 24, and advance purchase is recommended.

Lincoln Park ZooLights and Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo

This year at ZooLights, there will be sensory-friendly visit times, new lighting concepts on the Main Mall and South Lawn, an enhanced Enchanted Forest experience and an 18-foot holiday tree at the new Pepper Family Wildlife Center.

Tickets are $5 and reservations are recommended. Hours vary.

Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo opens Nov. 26, with more than two million immersive holiday LED lights, a giant 3D gingerbread house, a holiday scavenger hunt and more.

Tickets start at $17.95 and advance purchase is required. Hours and dates vary.

Christmas Around The World and Holidays of Light at Museum of Science and Industry Chicago

Highlighting the holiday customs and traditions of more than 50 countries and cultures across the world with decorated trees, lights and more.

Tickets start at $12.95. Advance purchase required. Hours and dates vary.