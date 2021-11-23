black friday

Black Friday Guide: Holiday Shopping Hours for Chicago-Area Malls, Stores

Most malls will not begin Black Friday shopping events until the morning

With one of the biggest shopping days of the year just days away, several Chicago-area malls have announced opening hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Though some deals have already begun, many malls still anticipate a busy day of Black Friday shopping with many closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Last year, many malls opened later Friday morning as opposed to Thursday night, which appears to be a similar trend this year based on the latest hours.

Here are the latest updates:

Chicago Premium Outlets: Aurora

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fox Valley Mall: Aurora

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chicago Ridge Mall: Chicago Ridge

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gurnee Mills: Gurnee

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hawthorn Mall: Vernon Hills

Thanksgiving:
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lincolnwood Town Center: Lincolnwood

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Water Tower Place: Chicago

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oakbrook Center: Oakbrook

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Old Orchard Mall: Skokie

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Orland Square Mall: Orland Park

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodfield Mall: Schaumburg

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorktown Mall: Lombard

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Target

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy's

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

