Black Friday Guide: Holiday Shopping Hours for Chicago-Area Malls, Stores

With one of the biggest shopping days of the year just days away, several Chicago-area malls have announced opening hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Though some deals have already begun, many malls still anticipate a busy day of Black Friday shopping with many closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Last year, many malls opened later Friday morning as opposed to Thursday night, which appears to be a similar trend this year based on the latest hours.
Here are the latest updates:
Chicago Premium Outlets: Aurora
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Fox Valley Mall: Aurora
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Chicago Ridge Mall: Chicago Ridge
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Gurnee Mills: Gurnee
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hawthorn Mall: Vernon Hills
Thanksgiving:
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lincolnwood Town Center: Lincolnwood
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Water Tower Place: Chicago
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Oakbrook Center: Oakbrook
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Old Orchard Mall: Skokie
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Orland Square Mall: Orland Park
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Woodfield Mall: Schaumburg
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Yorktown Mall: Lombard
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Target
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Walmart
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Best Buy
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Macy's
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.