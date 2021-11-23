Illinois Officials to Target, Ticket Black Friday Shoppers Using Illegal Parking Spots

Illinois officials say that Secretary of State Police will be conducting checks at area malls to ensure Black Friday shoppers aren't using parking spots reserved for people with disabilities.

In an announcement from the Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, officials said police will enforce provisions of the Parking Problem for Persons with Disabilities on Friday in Schaumburg, Springfield and Fairview Hights, as well as other areas across the state.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Our mission is not to issue tickets, but to ensure that accessible parking spaces are available to those who need them,” said White. “Parking illegally in a space reserved for people with disabilities means a possible driver’s license suspension and a hefty fine, money which could otherwise be used on gifts. Remember, if you don’t belong there, don’t park there.”

Drivers ticketed for misusing a placard would face a six-month driver's license suspension and a $600 fine, according to a release. Those who are repeat offenders would face a one-year driver's license suspension and a $750 fine. Third-time offenders would face $1,000 fine and a one-year driver's license suspension.

Officials reminded that parking in an accessible spot without a proper placard or disability license plates can cause fines up to $350. Using a deceased person's placard could result in a $2,500 fine and one-year revocation of driver's license.

To report a person abusing the parking spots for people with disabilities, call (217) 785-0309.