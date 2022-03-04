What to Do in Chicago This Weekend

Chicago is ringing in the first weekend of March with warm weather and activities to match.

From taking a dip with the polar plunge to feasting on dishes in Greektown, there are an array of ways Chicagoans can enjoy the start of the spring season.

Illinois and Chicago also issued changes to their COVID-19 policies Feb. 28, making this the first weekend with lifted mask and vaccination requirements.

Here are some things to do around the city:

Pedal to Promote Equality in 50K Cycle

Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, kick off celebrations with a 50K bike ride March 5.

Trek Bicycle Store in Highland Park calls cyclists of all ages and levels to foster unity and raise awareness about gender biases with its “Together We Ride” event.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A PDF copy of the course will be available after registration, but cyclists can join the ride — which will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — from anywhere.

Sip on Drinks While Touring The Museum of Science and Industry

Sample dozens of local craft breweries and cideries at the Brewsology Beer Fest hosted in the Museum of Science and Industry on March 5.

Attendees can roam exhibits throughout the museum and drink from vendors from 6 to 11 p.m. with general admission tickets, which start at $50.

Participating breweries include Dovetail, Maplewood, Ravinia and Goose Island.

Celebrate International Carnivale at Navy Pier

Experience Carnivale traditions with music, dance, art and food from places across the globe at this free public event at Navy Pier on March 6.

The Aon Grand Ballroom will hold performances throughout the day by Chicago Samba, Plena Project, DJ Afroqbano and Four Star Brass Band.

Plunge into North Avenue Beach for a Cause

Join the thousands of people who will wade into a frosty Lake Michigan for the Chicago Polar Plunge on March 6 to raise funds for Special Olympics Chicago athletes.

Those unable to make it out to North Avenue Beach can still support the fundraiser by virtually diving into the cold in their own creative way.

Registration information can be found here.

Get a Taste of Greektown Restaurant Week

Savor Greek dishes and save on meals while doing so with discount specials from the second-ever Greektown Restaurant Week.

Greektown Chicago’s event runs froms March 1-7 and features exclusive food at rare rates from restaurants throughout the neighborhood, including Artopolis Bakery and Cafe, Athena Restaurant and Mr. Greek Gyros.

Diners can check out the full list of participating restaurants here.

Visit the Immersive Frida Kahlo Exhibit or Others Alike

“Immersive Frida Kahlo” opened Feb. 24 in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood and illustrates several stages of the Mexican-born artist's life on a grander scale with animated projections of her artwork.

Visitors can book a 35-minute yoga session with a certified instructor in the multi-sensory Kahlo exhibit, too. After class, guests can wander the exhibit for 25 minutes.

Tour the National Museum of Mexican Art as it debuts “Surrounding Kahlo,” a collection of works inspired by Frida Kahlo from March 5 to Jan. 15, 2023.

The exhibit displays work by “Los Fridos,” students who learned from Kahlo, and Mesoamerican artifacts as well as traditional Mexican clothing.

Stroll Around Adler Planetarium

The planetarium expanded to full capacity March 4 and is scheduling a number of events to celebrate its first official reopening in two years.

Under the dome theater, sky shows exploring the moon, stars and planets are back in full swing.

“Chicago’s Night Sky” event illuminates the unseen stars while also shedding light on issues of pollution.

To limit in-person contact, tickets must be purchased online in advance of visiting.