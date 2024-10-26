What time do the Bears play Sunday? What to know about the Week 8 matchup vs. the Commanders

Coming off a bye week, the Chicago Bears will look to further assert themselves in the NFL's most exciting division thus far in the 2024 season in a Week 8 battle against the Washington Commanders.

The matchup pits the 2024 NFL Draft's top two picks, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, though Daniels is currently listed as a game-time decision.

Looking to improve to 5-2 with a win, the Bears will look to defeat the 5-2 Commanders on the road, with kickoff at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland slated for 3:25 p.m. local time.

The game will be televised on CBS and called by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, with the entire Chicago area able to view the game on network television.

Following Sunday's matchup, the Bears will stay on the road next week to take on the Arizona Cardinals before a home game on Nov. 10 against the New England Patriots.