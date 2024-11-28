What time do stores open on Black Friday? A list of select retailers

Black Friday deals are becoming increasingly available online, but the absolute best sales are still available in-person at many retailers.

While most stores are closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday hours typically get underway in the early morning hours of the day after the holiday, offering shoppers plenty of sales to choose from.

Here are the store hours for select retailers on Black Friday, with links to websites so that shoppers can find exact store hours in their area.

Barnes and Noble: Stores open at 8 a.m.

Best Buy: Most stores open at 6 a.m.

Costco: Most stores open at 9 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Most stores will open at 6 a.m.

Home Depot: Most stores will open at 6 a.m.

Kohl’s: Stores open at 5 a.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Lowe’s: Stores will open at 6 a.m.

Old Navy: Most stores open at 5 a.m.

Sam’s Club: Stores open regular hours

Target: Stores will open at 6 a.m.

Trader Joe’s: Stores will be open regular hours

Walmart: Most stores will open at 6 a.m.

If you want to know when Chicago-area malls will open on Black Friday, we have a running list on our app.